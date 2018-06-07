Northwoods League well represented in 2018 MLB Draft

The 2018 Major League First-Year Player Draft took a big dip into the Northwoods League this year. According to league figures, a total of 163 current Northwoods League players and alumni were selected in this year’s draft.

The highest selection was Rico Hoerner, a junior shortstop from Stanford. Hoerner was picked in the 1st round by the Chicago Cubs with the 24th overall pick. Hoerner played for the Madison Mallards in 2016.

Of the 163 players drafted, 40 of them had played in the Northwoods League Major League Dreams Showcase. The Major League Dreams Showcase brings together 100 of the Northwoods League’s top prospects to form four teams for a day of scouting workouts and double-header action. Played in front of Major League scouts, the Showcase provides an invaluable platform for players looking to one day make it into the professional ranks.

The Rochester Honkers had a league high, 21 players drafted this year. The highest pick for the Honkers came in the 9th round, when Nebraska outfielder Scott Schreiber (Kimberly, WI) was taken by the Houston Astros.

The Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros had the most selections of Northwoods League players as they each selected nine. Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Seattle were next with seven NWL players selected each.