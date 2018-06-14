Police arrest credit card skimmers in Fond du Lac

Two men are facing charges after being caught skimming credit cards in Fond du Lac. (Raymond Neupert)

Police say the men are Romanian immigrants, and that they may be part of a larger criminal group that engages in widespread credit card fraud.

The men were arrested on Sunday with nearly 140 phony credit cards and around 75-hundred dollars of cash in their car. Fond du Lac and Oshkosh police, along with the Secret Service, had been working a larger investigation into skimmers since Memorial Day weekend.

They’re now awaiting formal charges in the Fond du Lac County jail.