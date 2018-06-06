Google+

The last (plastic) straw at new Bucks arena

Wisconsin’s deer will have nothing to fear, from the new Milwaukee Bucks arena. Plastic straws will not be offered at the new Bucks arena. Officials with the new Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center say they will only use compostable food packaging during events at the arena.


It joins a growing list of companies and restaurants that are doing away with non-compostable packaging and plastic straws, which accumulates in the environment and poses hazards to wildlife and human health.


