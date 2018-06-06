The last (plastic) straw at new Bucks arena

Wisconsin’s deer will have nothing to fear, from the new Milwaukee Bucks arena. Plastic straws will not be offered at the new Bucks arena. Officials with the new Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center say they will only use compostable food packaging during events at the arena.

“We are committed to protecting our environment by enacting eco-friendly initiatives at our world-class arena.” https://t.co/oMGpsPUmpH — WisconsinESC (@WisconsinESC) June 5, 2018



It joins a growing list of companies and restaurants that are doing away with non-compostable packaging and plastic straws, which accumulates in the environment and poses hazards to wildlife and human health.