WIAA State Baseball (Day 2 Results) – Championship Games Set

The field is now set for Thursday’s WIAA State Baseball Championship games after six semifinal games on Wednesday at Fox Cities Stadium.

Division 4 Semifinals

Athens 3, Ithaca 1

Thorp 6, Johnson Creek 5

Division 3 Semifinals

St. Mary Catholic 4, Mineral Point 0

Webster 14, Kenosha St. Joseph 8

Division 2 Semifinals

Jefferson 14, Mosinee 2

Waupun 6, Ellsworth 3

Four championship games make up the final day of the three-day tournament.

Division 4 Final – Athens (20-3) vs. Thorp (14-10) 9 a.m.

Division 3 Final – St. Mary Catholic (18-2) vs. Webster (26-3) noon

Division 2 Final – Jefferson (19-9) vs. Waupun (24-2) 3 p.m.

Division 1 Final – Waunakee (20-6) vs. Arrowhead (25-3) 6 p.m.