Absentee voting now open

In-person absentee voting is now underway across Wisconsin ahead of the August partisan primary.

Elections commission spokesman Reid Magney says you’ll want to check when your local voting place is open for taking ballots.

“If you go to myvote.wi.gov, you can put in your address, and it will tell you who your municipal clerk is, and give you a phone number you can call to find out.”

Magney says putting in an early ballot helps excuse proof you vote on Election Day. “‘Well I got busy’ or, you know ‘I had to take the kids someplace and I just didn’t do it’. So as long as you’re thinking about it and have time, you can take care of it now.”

The last legal day for in-person absentee voting is Saturday, August 11. Ballots have to be returned to the polling place by the close of the evening on election day on August 14.