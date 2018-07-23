County fair season is starting, says Secretary Harsdorf

A mainstay Wisconsin tradition is likely starting near you somewhere soon as county fairs get underway this summer.

Many of the fairs around Wisconsin have been operating for over 150 years and state ag secretary Sheila Harsdorf says the county fair is a great time to go and connect as a family. “Go to the fair for fun, getting to know your friends and neighbors, eating great food, and learning more about agriculture.”

She adds that they make a great chance to connect with your friends and neighbors, because they’re probably helping to run the event. “It’s important to acknowledge and recognize the hundreds of volunteers that go into making a fair, whether it’s the local county fair or the state fair, a success.”

Kids looking for something to do this summer should also consider entering a project for their fair. “There’s literally projects for everyone, from computers to rocketry. Even non farm kids can connect with a farmer and have a management project and show an animal.”

The State Fair is set to open next month from August 2nd to the 12th.

You can find out more about that and your local fair online at www.wifairs.com