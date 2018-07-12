Funeral Saturday for Sun Prairie firefighter Cory Barr

The funeral for Sun Prairie Fire Department Lieutenant Cory Barr is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, July 14 at Sun Prairie High School. Barr died Tuesday in an explosion in downtown Sun Prairie caused by a ruptured gas main.

There will be private service Friday evening, according to a post on the Wisconsin Firefighters Memorial Facebook page.

“Capt. Cory Barr of the Sun Prairie Volunteer Fire Department was part of a crew responding to a report of a gas leak Tuesday night when an explosion rocked several buildings and ignited a large fire with billowing smoke that could be seen for miles,” read a post on the page.

“Your many years of service and dedication will not be forgotten. You have given the Ultimate Sacrifice. May you rest in peace.”

WIBA/WKOW