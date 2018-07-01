Heideman loses battle with cancer

Former UW-Green Bay and St. Norbert College men’s basketball coach Mike Heideman died Saturday at the age of 70, losing a battle with cancer.

Heideman served as head coach of the Phoenix for seven seasons, posting a 110-95 overall record. He posted 20 or more wins in two of those seasons.

Heideman was fired after going 9-21 in 2001-’02, his third straight losing season. Prior to that, Heideman had never finished below .500 in any of his first four years.

Heideman led the Green Knights to the Division 3 Sweet 16 in 1984.