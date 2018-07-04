Packers Hall of Fame to honor a pair of Packers later this month

The Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame announced that Davante Adams will be honored with the Hall’s Most Valuable Player award and running back Jamaal Williams will be honored with the Rookie of the Year award at the 48th Packers Hall of Fame Induction Banquet.

Adams had a team leading 74 receptions for a team-high 885 yards and 10 touchdowns, and was selected to his first career Pro Bowl as an injury replacement. In his fourth year as a pro, Adams was tied for No. 2 in the NFL in TD receptions, and he has 22 receiving TD’s since 2016.

Williams was selected by the Packers with the second of two fourth-round choices in the 2017 NFL Draft, becoming the first BYU running back picked by Green Bay in team history. He played in all 16 games with seven starts, seeing time on offense and special teams. He rushed for a team-high 556 yards over the course of the season, the fourth most by a Green Bay rookie in team history.

Former players Ryan Longwell and Mark Tauscher will become the newest members of the Hall at the banquet, to be held July 21st in the Lambeau Field Atrium.