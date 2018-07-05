Wisconsin Farm Technology Days starts next week

Wisconsin Farm Technology Days is only a week away from opening it’s three-day run just southwest of Marshfield, and Executive Director Scott Larson from the Marshfield Chamber of Commerce and Industry says it’s been in the planning stages for a year!

According to Larson who also sits on the event’s steering committee, “Farm Technology Days is Wisconsin’s largest outdoor agricultural show. We expect attendance to be at least 40,000. You literally are creating a city out in the country.”

“And this is a community involvement event,” Larson explained. “All of the people involved in this event at the local level are volunteers. There is no paid staff at a local level here. By the time the show is put on it will take up to 3,000 volunteers to actually execute the program.”

If you’re looking for a hotel room in Wood County you just may be out of luck, since Larson says they’ve all been booked for quite some time, and the boost to the local economy is going to be huge. “What’s our economic impact from having an event like this? Conservatively we estimate $2.5 million dollars from visitors coming to the show.”

And what’s on tap at the show? Well, there’s health screenings, educational exhibits, great food, and Larson says the general public should love attending too. “There’s something for everyone to see to there, and we really do encourage the general public to come. This isn’t just for agricultural-based individuals to come out and see. We do want the general public to come out.”

Farm Technology Days will be held at the Sternweis and Heiman Farms just southwest of Marshfield, and will run from July 10th through the 12th.

WSAU