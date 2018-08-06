Containers will help law enforcement clean up meth labs

The state gets some help from the feds, to clean up meth labs. Attorney General Brad Schimel announced Monday that six methamphetamine chemical storage containers will assist local law enforcement with meth lab clean up.

The containers provided by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will save local law enforcement time and money, and increase safety and security during cleanups.

According to a press release from Schimmel’s office, it’s estimated the containers will on average help reduce cleanup costs by approximately 90 percent. The Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) estimates from 2014 to 2015 meth lab cleanup costs exceeded 235-thousand dollars.

The containers will be placed in Barron, Brown, Dane, Eau Claire, Marathon, and Vernon counties.