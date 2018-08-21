DNR offers assistance to landowners planting native plants

Wisconsin landowners and homeowners hoping to help improve habitats for bees and other pollinators can do a lot by just planting some native Wisconsin flowers and plants.

There’s some major efforts underway to specifically help out the Monarch butterfly, which summers in the state. DNR Conservation Biologist Jay Watson says there’s plenty of things you can plant to help foster monarch butterflies in your home and garden.

“Milkweed, which we have multiple species growing across the state, and the other thing is nectaring resources that they need for survival as an adult and their migratory route.”

While there are ‘generic’ wildflower mixes on the market, you should be planting rasses and flowers that are native to Wisconsin, so there’s less risk of spreading invasive species.

Watson says you can find out just what sort of plants you need with a little bit of help.

“There’s great resources on the DNR’s website that you can find out more information on what species, and where they grow, and what type of soils and how much shade that they would need.”

There’s a number of greenhouses and seed libraries across Wisconsin that also provide native plants and wildflowers.

You can find out more online at https://dnr.wi.gov/topic/endangeredresources/pollinators.html.