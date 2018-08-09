FBI raids hit Milwaukee area drug ring

Some 200 FBI agents and other law enforcement personnel took part in simultaneous raids in Milwaukee and Ozaukee Counties Wednesday. Seven people were arrested.

The FBI’s Jason Soule said the raids targeted the top heroin distributors in southeast Wisconsin — the local subset of a national gang known as the Vice Lords.

“This particular group deals in heroin. We significantly disrupted them today. Did we stop it? No, but we’re going to continue to investigate this group,” Soule said. “Their levels of violence ranges from homicides to non-fatal shootings, carjackings, armed robberies.”

The raids followed a year-long investigation of the Vice Lords gang. Two more suspects are still being sought.