Hagedorn enters state Supreme Court race

Another candidate is in the race for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Judge Brian Hagedorn sits on the 2nd District appeals court, along with Judge Lisa Neubauer, who’s already a candidate for the seat being vacated by retiring Justice Shirley Abrahamson.

Supreme Court elections are officially non-partisan, but Hagedorn is former chief legal counsel for Republican Governor Scott Walker, who appointed him to the bench in 2015.

Neubauer was appointed in 2007 by Democratic Governor Jim Doyle. In a statement announcing his candidacy, Hagedorn said that “personal political values” have no place on the Supreme Court.