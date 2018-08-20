Major expansion planned for Children’s Hospital

Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin is starting a major four year project to expand their campus and consolidate services at the hospital.

Spokesman Andy Brodzeller says the expansion will allow the hospital to combine surgery and treatment into one area, rather than splitting it between floors of the hospital.

“We’ll now be able to consolidate that all into one area, making our care more efficient. And then by having all of our teams in one place we’ll improve collaboration and just make that care and decision making happen even quicker.”

The expansion is required to keep care at the top quality they’re known for.

“We have some of the highest volumes in the country, do some of the most complex care in the country, and have one of the most busy emergency departments and trauma centers for kids in the country,” says Brodzeller.

The expansion will also add more spaces for doctor’s offices and improve the comfort of families getting care at the hospital. The cost of the project is 265 million dollars.