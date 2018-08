Two sisters from Neenah are identified as the victims of a weekend boat crash on Lake Winnebago. The crash on Saturday night involved two boats and two people went missing in the water. The bodies of 20-year-old Cassandra Laabs and 26-year-old Lauren Laabs were recovered by divers on Sunday.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s office, another person on the boat with the Laabs suffered serious injuries. A dog on that boat was also killed in the crash.