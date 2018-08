Two men are in custody for a weekend gas station robbery that was thwarted by a Wausau gas station clerk.

20-year-old Devonte Scoles and 31-year-old Joshua Pregont were arrested shortly after footage of the attempted robbery was released.

The video shows a female clerk shoving Pregont into Scoles, and then both of them out the door together, locking it behind them.

No one was injured and no money was taken. The two men face attempted armed robbery charges.