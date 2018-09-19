Kleefisch drops claim that Barnes took a knee

Wisconsin’s lieutenant governor has dropped a claim that her opponent knelt during the national anthem. Rebecca Kleefisch dropped it Tuesday, a day after claiming she was at an event with Mandala Barnes when he knelt.

On a Milwaukee radio show, Kleefisch — a former TV anchor and reporter — said she was told that Barnes briefly took a knee during a ceremony to open the Wisconsin State Fair last month — and then repeated that.

The Lieutenant Governor of Wisconsin (seen with Charlie Sykes in 2016) joined Steve Scaffidi WTMJ and made an apology to her political opponent in the November election about the national anthem issue. https://t.co/rCZFHZm5NJ — 620wtmj (@620wtmj) September 18, 2018

“I have to apologize for repeating something I was told,” she said.

Enough distractions. We’ve been talking about the issues that impact people in Wisconsin, I hope we can actually have that debate. — Mandela Barnes (@TheOtherMandela) September 18, 2018

Barnes said Kleefisch was merely sorry she got caught, and he wants to move on to “talk about the real issues that she tried to create a diversion from.”