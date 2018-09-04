Ribble critical of Trump’s tweet aimed at Sessions

President Donald Trump is taking aim at Attorney General Jeff Sessions over investigations of two Republican congressmen. And a former Congressman from Wisconsin is critical of the President’s action.

Trump tweeted that Democrats must love Jeff Sessions for bringing criminal charges against Chris Collins and Duncan Hunter, who were among Trump’s first supporters.

But former 8th District GOP Congressman Reid Ribble tells WTAQ that justice is supposed to be blind – not cutting someone a break because they supported the man in the White House.

Are you suggesting the DOJ not indict members of congress because A: they are republicans and B: because it’s close to a midterm election? and C: because they were popular? Should DOJ ignore evidence of a crime for those reasons? Really? https://t.co/nHSmqZUq8y — Reid Ribble (@RepRibble) September 3, 2018

“President Trump here is actually stating in a tweet that’s exactly what Lady Justice should do.” Ribble says in this case the President is pressuring the DOJ for political reasons. Keeping Congress in Republican control. “This is really the shameful nature of the direction that government is going.”

Ribble believes Sessions isn’t going to compromise the DOJ mission under pressure from the White House. He does believe though that at some point the President will fire him.

WTAQ