Unique geographical point in Marathon County gets new marker

A very special point in Marathon County has a new geological marker.

That marks the point of 45 degrees north, 90 degrees west, the center of the north half of the Western Hemisphere.

Central Wisconsin Convention and Visitors Bureau director Richard Barrett says it’s a unique draw to the little town of Poniatowski. “This has always been listed as one of our tourist destinations but it wasn’t really utilized that much because the marker was never here”

It’s a a one of a kind location. “There’s only four in the world. Two are underwater, one is in the mountains of China, we’re the only accessible one.”

The newly developed marker on the point has been bringing in tourists and curiosity seekers from around the world.

WJFW