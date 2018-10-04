Absentee vote applications sent by third party group cause concerns

Absentee ballot applications mailed out by a third-party group may contain inaccurate information. Wisconsin Elections Commission spokesman Reid Magney is aware of the mailers. “These groups but voter registration data, and they try to get cute with it,” Magney said.

That includes filling out the voter’s name and a clerk’s address to send in the application. But Magney said while the applications forms are real, voters need to make sure all that information is correct, before trying to use them. “If you can look at the form, and your information is filled out correctly, and you absolutely know that the clerk whose information is on there is also correct, you could go ahead and use it,”he said. “If you’re not sure, maybe just recycle it.”

Wisconsin voters’ best sources of information about voter registration and absentee voting are their local clerks and the https://t.co/KD6e5D845C website, not mailings from political and independent groups.https://t.co/QxEuue4Qgf pic.twitter.com/otBSCoj95n — Wisconsin Elections (@WI_Elections) October 4, 2018

Magney said inaccurate information on one Dane County voter’s application is concerning. He said best sources of information for voters remain their municipal clerk, or the elections commission website, at myvote.wi. gov.