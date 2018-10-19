Appleton Police: couple used heroin before standoff

Police in Appleton believe the suspects in a hours long overnight standoff on the city’s north side were involved with selling drugs. Police Chief Todd Thomas says 25-year-old Sebastian Endres of Appleton was hiding in the attic of a home in the 800 block of W. Frances Street.

Thomas said an officer saw Endres go into the house Thursday afternoon, and it’s believed Endres and his girlfriend, 28-year-old Courtney Vera, injected heroin just before the SWAT team arrived Thursday night.

The standoff lasted for nearly 11 hours. Thomas said it took time to search the home for Endres. He said Vera surrendered several hours earlier, after officers used gas in the house. She had two warrants for her arrest.

