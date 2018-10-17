Autopsy results expected on parents of Jayme Closs

Details on the deaths of a northern Wisconsin couple whose daughter remains missing are expected to be made available on Wednesday. The Barron County Sheriff’s office released new photos of 13-year-old Jayme Closs, who has been missing since deputies responding to an early Monday 911 call found her parents dead in the family’s Barron area home.

At a Tuesday afternoon news conference, Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald admitted that investigators had little new information to offer. “I’m struggling with this, because I don’t have those answers that I want to give you, that I want to give the family.”

Fitzgerald confirmed that autopsies were being conducted the on the bodies of Jayme’s parents, Denise and James Closs. He did not confirm or deny if they were killed by a gunshot or by another means.

Police say they have isolated where the 911 call came from early Monday morning but they don’t know who made it. Barron is located about 90 miles northeast of the Twin Cities.

A news conference has been scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday to give an update on the case.