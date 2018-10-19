Debates aplenty – and plenty of eyes on Brewers

Set your DVR, because the timing is — awkward. The first debate between Republican Governor Scott Walker and Democrat Tony Evers is at 8:00 p.m. Friday. That’s 20 minutes after the opening pitch in the Brewers must-win Game 6 with the Dodgers, in their National League Championship Series.

It’s just one of three campaign debates scheduled on a night when the attention of a majority of Wisconsin residents is likely to be focused on a team that’s is making a bid to return to the World Series for the first time since 1982.

The Walker-Evers debate is sponsored by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association. It will be produced at WMTV-TV in Madison and be carried by radio and TV stations around Wisconsin.

The final U.S. Senate debate between incumbent Democrat Tammy Baldwin and GOP challenger Leah Vukmir is at 7:00 p.m. from Marquette University Law School. Mike Gousha will moderate and WISN-TV carry the debate live.

And in the 1st Congressional District race, Republican Bryan Steil and Democrat Randy Bryce will debate, beginning at 7:30, from the at Oak Creek City Hall. Mary Spicuzza of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and Steve Walters of WisconsinEye will moderate and the debate will be live streamed at wiseye.org/live.

The Brewers are not the only sports competition for politics – the Milwaukee Bucks tip-off at 7:30 p.m. in their first-ever home opener at Fiserv Forum.