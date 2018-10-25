Hornibrook suffers concussion, may not play at Northwestern

The Wisconsin Badgers could be without their starting quarterback, Alex Hornibrook, when they face Northwestern in Big Ten action in Evanston on Saturday.

Hornibrook suffered a concussion and may not be able to play on Saturday. It’s not known if the injury took place in last week’s win over Illinois, but his normally scheduled Monday session with the media was cancelled on Monday.

According to a source, the Badgers have spent the bulk of the week preparing sophomore Jack Coan to make his first collegiate start if Hornibrook can’t go.

As a freshman last season, Coan completed 5 of 5 for 36 yards in limited action.

True freshman Danny Vandenboom finished up in the win over the Illini but it’s not certain if that was simply mop-up duty or if it was related to a Hornibrook injury.

Hornibrook is in his third season as the Badgers starter. He’s passed for 1,251 yards with 11 touchdowns and 6 interceptions in seven games. He was named MVP in the Badgers Orange Bowl victory over Miami last season.

Hornibrook is not listed on the Wisconsin injury report this week.