‘Little Free Library’ originator dies

An originator of “Little Free Libraries” has died. Todd Bol built the first Little Free Library in Hudson, Wisconsin in 2009. It was a dollhouse-sized replica of a one-room school house.

Bol filled it with books and set it up at the end of his driveway. Since then, more than 75,000 Little Free Libraries have been placed in nearly 90 countries around the world. Bol was 62. He died Thursday of cancer.