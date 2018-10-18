Paul Jadin is latest Scott Walker critic

A fourth former cabinet member has come forward to criticize Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker. Paul Jadin is stepping down as director of the Madison Region Economic Partnership.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports Jaden told the MADRep board that he wants to be able to speak more freely about politics. Specifically, he sent a letter to the newspaper, criticizing Governor Walker, who hired the former Green Bay mayor to be the first CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.

“All of us have witnessed how job preservation and the siren call of higher office have influenced the Governor’s approach to conducting business in Madison,” the letter states. In addition to Jaden, former Department of Financial Institutions Secretary Peter Bildsten, and former Department of Corrections Secretary Ed Wall also attached their names to the letter.

Wall and Bildsten, along with former Department of Transportation Secretary Mark Gottlieb, have previously criticized the Republican governor, who is running for a third term.

Jadin joins Wall and Bildsten in publicly endorsing Walker’s opponent, Democrat Tony Evers.

The Walker campaign issued a statement calling WEDC a “successful public-private partnership” that has brought Amazon, Haribo, and Foxconn to Wisconsin.

–