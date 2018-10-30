Pence to campaign with Walker in western Wisconsin

Another high-profile visit for Governor Scott Walker’s campaign. Vice President Mike Pence will join the governor for a rally Saturday at a trucking company in Hudson.

The event comes three days before Election Day. Walker faces Democratic challenger Tony Evers and polling indicates it’s a close race. Hudson is just east of the Twin Cities, so media coverage could provide Walker a boost in western Wisconsin.

President Donald Trump rallied with Walker and other Republican candidates in Mosinee last week, and former Vice President Joe Biden held rallies with Democrats in Madison and Milwaukee on Tuesday.

Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway is scheduled to rally supporters of GOP U.S. Senate candidate Leah Vukmir in Appleton on Thursday. Polls show Vukmir trailing U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin in their race.