Report: $24-million in outside spending on Wisconsin races

The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign reports nearly $24-million in outside money has been funneled into Wisconsin election campaigns. Republican express advocacy groups have spent $17.3 million, while Democratic counterparts have spent $6.8 million.

Express advocacy groups use words like “vote for” or “vote against” in their ads. Most of the money – $17 million – was spent on the campaign for governor.