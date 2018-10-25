Report: $24-million in outside spending on Wisconsin races

The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign reports nearly $24-million in outside money has been funneled into Wisconsin election campaigns. Republican express advocacy groups have spent $17.3 million, while Democratic counterparts have spent $6.8 million.

GOP outside groups outspending Dem outside groups in Wis 2.5 to 1, with Koch Brothers leading the way, spending $5.7 mil.https://t.co/AJcWTW3ETF pic.twitter.com/KxM4cVF9Xy — Wisconsin Democracy Campaign (@wisdc) October 24, 2018

Express advocacy groups use words like “vote for” or “vote against” in their ads. Most of the money – $17 million – was spent on the campaign for governor.