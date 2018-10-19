Soglin back in Madison mayoral race

Madison’s mayor is back in the running. Paul Soglin has announced that he will seek reelection next spring. Over the summer, when Soglin was running for governor, he announced that he would not run again for mayor, adding that he did not think he would be up for another campaign.

But now, Soglin says he made a miscalculation. Soglin said in an email “it turns out that I was wrong about being up for another campaign. I am.”

Soglin has served as Madison mayor for more than twenty years on and off, since the 70’s. He finished seventh in the eight-candidate Democratic governor’s primary with about 5 percent of the statewide vote.

He enters a now crowded field of six mayoral candidates. The election is April 2, 2019, with a primary scheduled for February 19.

WIBA