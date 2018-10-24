Trump set to rally Wisconsin Republicans

Wisconsin Republicans are ready to rally with President Donald Trump today. The president, riding a wave of statements about immigration, holds the rally at Central Wisconsin Airport. Governor Scott Walker said the president has been helpful on trade issues, including those affecting the dairy industry.

“You don’t have to agree with the president on everything, in order to get things done,” Walker said.

Polls show Walker in a tight race with Democrat Tony Evers, and U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin leading Republican challenger Leah Vukmir. “I really wanted this rally to be held in Central Wisconsin. It’s vital and key to winning in November,” Vukmir said.

A recent Washington Post story claimed advisors urged Trump not to visit, because Walker is going to lose. Walker called that report “totally wrong.”