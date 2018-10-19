Walker shrugs off criticism by former cabinet members

Governor Scott Walker on Thursday shrugged off criticism from former cabinet secretaries. Former Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation CEO Paul Jadin co-signed a letter with former Corrections Secretary Ed Wall and former Financial Institutions Secretary Peter Bildsten, sharply criticizing Walker, and supporting Democrat Tony Evers.

But the governor said the criticism just shows he welcomed differences of opinion in his cabinet. “One of them advocated for a gas tax increase,” Walker said. “I didn’t have a problem with people serving on my cabinet having different viewpoints on issues.”

Walker was referring to former Department of Transportation Secretary Mark Gottlieb. Gottlieb has not endorsed Evers but said that Walker was “not truthful” and “increasingly inaccurate” in comments about transportation funding.

The tone of the letter from Jadin, Wall and Bildsten goes well beyond different views on issues. The letter accuses the governor of “micromanagement, manipulation and mischief.” The three men are supporting Walker’s opponent in his reelection, Democrat Tony Evers.

“It’s not surprising to me that their politics aren’t as aligned with me,” Walker said. “That’s part of leadership. You bring people with different backgrounds, different experiences out there. But I think what voters should look at ultimately is our track record and what our plans are for the future.”