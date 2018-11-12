Google+

Baraboo school officials consider action after Nazi salute photo circulates online

Baraboo school officials are considering action after an photo of students allegedly performing a Nazi salute circulated on social media.

In a message posted to its Twitter account, the school district says the photo, which allegedly shows members of the class of 2019 performing the Nazi Salute, does not reflect the district’s values.

It was shared under the Baraboo Proud hashtag that the school uses to promote itself on social media.

District officials did not immediately respond to calls for comment, but a posting on their Twitter feed says they are considering all actions, including legal.