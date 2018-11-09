Beloit man sentenced in drive-by death of 5-year-old

A Beloit man accused in the January 2016 drive-by death of young boy has been sentenced to prison. Rock County Judge Michael Haakensen sentenced 26-year-old Sergio Ortiz Friday to 40 years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint Ortiz and three other men were looking for rival gang members when they fired shots at a vehicle driven by Austin Ramos, Senior. He was not hit, but five-year-old Austin Ramos, Junior was killed.

Ortiz plead guilty in July to first degree reckless homicide. Three other defendants still face charges- prosecutors say they have been cooperating.

WCLO