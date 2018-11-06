Election Day in Wisconsin features three statewide races

Wisconsin voters head to the polls on Tuesday. At the top of the statewide ballot, the election for governor, pitting Republican incumbent Scott Walker against Democrat Tony Evers in a race which last week’s Marquette Law School poll showed as extremely close.

Their running mates are Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch and former state Assembly member Mandela Barnes.

GOP Attorney General Brad Schimel faces Democrat Josh Kaul. And U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin is seeking a second term. She’s opposed by Republican state Senator, Leah Vukmir.

Many votes in these midterm elections have already been cast, with record-breaking early voting reported in many Wisconsin communities.