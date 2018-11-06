Election day tips for Wisconsin voters

The Polls are open for the midterm general election, and it’s time to cast your ballot.

If you’re voting today, be sure to bring an acceptable photo ID with you to the poll. Wisconsin elections commission spokesman Reid Magney says there are plenty of IDs that will satisfy the requirements.

“A Wisconsin driver’s license, a state ID card, a passport, a military ID, a veterans id card.” College students looking to vote should check with their student services offices. “Most regular student IDs don’t work, but more universities have issued compliant ID cards that have all the information that you need.”

If you don’t have that ID ready to go, Magney says you can just cast a provisional ballot. “It’s just like a regular ballot, except it goes in a special envelope and gets held off to the side. You can go to your clerk’s office by 4 pm on Friday after the election with your acceptable photo ID and they will count your ballot.”

Magney also reminds people they’re not allowed to campaign at polling places. “If you want to support your candidate, that’s fine, but you’ve got to do it more than 100 feet from the entrance of a polling place. If you’re within 100 feet, somebody might call the cops and you’ll be asked to leave.”

He says that includes anything that has a candidate’s name on it, any sort of campaign message, or the name of a political party.

The polls are open until 8 pm on Tuesday.