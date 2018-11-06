Foxconn refutes ‘Wall Street Journal’ report it’s recruiting Chinese workers for Wisconsin plant

Google+

The “Wall Street Journal” reports that Foxconn Technology Group is considering bringing workers from China, to staff its Wisconsin factory. The firm is refuting the claim.

The Journal ran the story Tuesday morning, and reported that Foxconn stated that its “commitment to Wisconsin is unchanged,” and that the Racine County complex will “ultimately” employ 13,000 people.


In response to the article, Foxconn released a further statement, categorically denying that it is recruiting Chinese personnel to staff the project.