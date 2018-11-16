Henson & DiVincenzo to miss some time for Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks announced today that center John Henson will be sidelined with a torn left wrist ligament and first round pick Donte DiVincenzo will miss a few games with a minor left quadriceps strain.

Henson initially aggravated his wrist at Portland on Nov. 6. He was able to play in the next three games before reporting additional discomfort in Wednesday night’s game against Memphis.

Henson will undergo surgery soon and his status will be updated following the procedure. In 14 games this season, Henson is averaging 5.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 13.5 minutes a game.

DiVincenzo suffered the left quad strain in Wednesday’s loss to Memphis and is expected to be out for the next three games and will be re-evaluated at that time. In 14 games this season, DiVincenzo is averaging 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 18.1 minutes per game.