Illikainen leaving Wisconsin basketball

Alex Illikainen

Wisconsin senior forward Alex Illikainen has left the Wisconsin men’s basketball program, but will remain enrolled at the school.

Illikainen didn’t play in the Badgers’ 85-63 season-opening home victory over Coppin State last week.  Twelve different players appeared in that game, including a pair of walk-ons, but Illikainen didn’t see any playing time.

In 85 career games, Illikainen averaged 1.5 points and 1.3 rebounds.  He averaged 9.8 minutes a game as a freshman, 8.3 minutes a game as a sophomore and 6.8 minutes a game last year as a junior.

Illikainen becomes the second member of Wisconsin’s five-man recruiting class to leave the program.  Forward Andy Van Vliet also left the program and transferred to William & Mary following the 2017-18 season.