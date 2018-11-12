Illikainen leaving Wisconsin basketball

Wisconsin senior forward Alex Illikainen has left the Wisconsin men’s basketball program, but will remain enrolled at the school.

Illikainen didn’t play in the Badgers’ 85-63 season-opening home victory over Coppin State last week. Twelve different players appeared in that game, including a pair of walk-ons, but Illikainen didn’t see any playing time.

In 85 career games, Illikainen averaged 1.5 points and 1.3 rebounds. He averaged 9.8 minutes a game as a freshman, 8.3 minutes a game as a sophomore and 6.8 minutes a game last year as a junior.

Illikainen becomes the second member of Wisconsin’s five-man recruiting class to leave the program. Forward Andy Van Vliet also left the program and transferred to William & Mary following the 2017-18 season.