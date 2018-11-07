Packers Hall of Fame to induct Ted Thompson

The Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame Inc. announced today that it will induct former Packers executive vice president, general manager and director of football operations Ted Thompson at the 49th Hall of Fame Induction Banquet. The banquet will be held in the Lambeau Field Atrium Saturday, May 4, 2019.

“I think it’s one of those things that’s too big to think about, really, for one person. You just don’t think in those large of terms. I had trouble believing it was true,” Thompson said on being selected for induction. “You think about all the great players that have come through here and done great things, and you’re not one of those people. These are great idols, and I’m just a scout. But anyway, I was very fired up about it though. I mean it surprised me, but I was very, very excited.

“I’m proud of this team. I’m proud of the contributions we made, and it’s a big thing in my opinion…It’s a neat thing to be part of the Green Bay Packers, to be a little part of what made this a great place.”

The banquet, which had previously taken place in July for many years, now will be held annually in May to better accommodate the football and summer schedules.