Baldwin beats Vukmir in Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate race

Senator Tammy Baldwin has retained her seat and will serve another six years in the Senate, after handily defeating Leah Vukmir.

Baldwin says voters soundly rebuked the big money that was spent on the campaign by Vukmir’s supporters.

“Democrats, Republicans, and independents sent a loud, clear message. They wanted a senator who works not for the special interests ,but someone that works for you.”

Some networks had called the race for Baldwin immediately after the polls closed. Baldwin had been leading Vukmir by double digits in multiple polls heading into Tuesday’s election.

Baldwin says she’s enjoyed her chance to tour Wisconsin and bring her message to voters.

“This has been an incredible journey, one that has showed me the best that our state has to offer.”

She says she’s ready to get back to work, pushing for Buy Wisconsin and Buy American efforts, and to bring better trade deals to the state, and not Trade Wars.