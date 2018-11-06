Yelich And Counsell Are MLB Award Finalists

Finalists for Major League Baseball’s postseason awards are out and Milwaukee‘s Christian Yelich and Craig Counsell are among them.

Yelich headlines the National League MVP class after leading the league in hitting with a .326 average. He clubbed 36 home runs and drove in 110 runs. He got red-hot in the second half of the season. In the final 65 games, Yelich hit .367 with 25 home runs and 67 RBI.

If he wins, Yelich would become the Brewers’ fifth-ever MVP. Ryan Braun last won it in 2011 while Rollie Fingers captured the award in 1981 and Robin Yount did it twice, in 1982 and 1989.

Colorado’s Nolan Arenado and Chicago’s Javier Baez are the other two finalists for the award.

Counsell is one of three finalists for the National League Manager of the Year award. He led the Brewers to a franchise best 102 victories this season. The 96 regular season wins tied for the most in franchise history. The Brewers have never had a manager of the year.

Counsell is joined by Colorado’s Bud Black and Atlanta’s Brian Snitker with the winners to be announced next week.

Rookie of the Year award winners will be announced on Monday, managers on Tuesday, Cy Young winners on Wednesday and MVP’s next Thursday.