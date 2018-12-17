Connelly to sit out Pinstripe Bowl

Wisconsin linebacker Ryan Connelly won’t be available for the Badgers when they take on Miami on December 27 in the Pinstripe Bowl in New York City.

Badger coach Paul Chryst revealed on Friday that Connelly underwent a procedure for an injury that he played through during the final month of the season. Chryst didn’t provide any details regarding Connelly’s injury.

Chryst said Connelly’s absence from the Pinstripe Bowl was not due to protecting his professional future. Connelly could be selected in the upcoming 2019 NFL Draft.

Junior Chris Orr, who has started 15 games in his career, is expected to step in to the starting lineup for Connelly.

The senior recorded 89 tackles this season and was named a semifinalist of the Butkus Award. Connelly also earned third-team All-Big Ten honors from the conference’s coaches.