Jesuits release names of priests facing sexual abuse allegations

The Roman Catholic Jesuit order has released names of its priests who face “credible or established” accusations of sexual abuse of minors dating to 1950. The Jesuit province serving parts of the eastern and midwestern U.S. released the names Monday. The list includes eight priests in Wisconsin.

A letter from the Jesuits said the list was released in an effort to be transparent. “These lists are not complete,” said Peter Isely, who heads the midwestern chapter of “SNAP,” the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests. “We have names of offenders who are not on this list.”

Attorneys general are investigating similar accusations in more than a dozen states. “We’re hoping this is going to push the new attorney general in Wisconsin to investigate,” Isely said. The list is available here.