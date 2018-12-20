Milwaukee commission upholds police firing in connection with Brown arrest

Milwaukee officials are upholding the firing of a police officer who joked on social media about tasing and arresting Bucks player Sterling Brown.

Erik Andrade plead his case before the Fire and Police Commission disciplinary panel Wednesday.

“I have no problem saying that the officers handled the situation wrong.” He also apologized for the joke he posted to Facebook. “Being a police officer, you kind of develop a dark sense of humor.”

Brown’s lawyer, Mark Thomsen, is suing the city. He says his grievance with the city is far from over.

“And until they change their legal position, and admit that this was a racist attack, we’re not going to get very far. It’s unacceptable to just fire people who posted after the fact, and not the primary culprits.”

Milwaukee law enforcement officials testified that Andrade’s posts undermined his credibility. Brown is suing the city of Milwaukee in federal court.