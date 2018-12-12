Pankowski named WCHA Player of the Week

For the second time this season, Wisconsin women’s hockey standout Annie Pankowski has earned WCHA Forward of the Week honors.

The Laguna Hills, California, native scored three goals to lead the top-ranked Badgers to a sweep of St. Cloud State on the road last weekend.

Pankowski scored a pair of goals in the second period in Wisconsin’s 8-2 win over the Huskies on Friday before adding an empty net power-play goal in the final seconds of UW’s 3-1 win on Saturday to put the game out of reach.

Pankowski now leads the WCHA in goals with 14 despite missing two games due to the Four Nations Cup.

The top-ranked Badgers are in the midst of their holiday break and will return to action Jan. 11-12 with a showdown at No. 8 Ohio State.