Survey finds Wisconsin bankers have questions about hemp

Wisconsin bankers appear hesitant over hemp. Hemp and its derivatives have been removed from the Controlled Substances Act, and passage of the Farm Bill into law has intensified discussion and scrutiny of its crop potential.

But a recent Wisconsin Bankers Association survey of 95 Wisconsin bank CEOs and presidents found only 17 percent would be willing to actively seek to provide loans to industrial hemp farmers or processors in the state.

Many Wisconsin bankers say that so far, not enough is known about the crop including cost, price, yield, returns, contracts, and markets.