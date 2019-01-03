Eight on primary ballot for Green Bay mayor

There’s plenty of interest, in being the next mayor of Wisconsin’s third largest city. A crowded field of candidates to be mayor of Green Bay includes former alderman Guy Zima, who’s making his fifth bid for the job.

Zima made the Wednesday deadline to file papers as a candidate, bringing the total to eight.

The others, ougoing state Representative Eric Genrich, Brown County Board supervisors Patrick Evans and Patrick Bradley, former Alderman Joe Moore, City Council President Mark Steuer (stoyer), Nick Mortenson and Paul Boucher. Boucher said he’s ready to be mayor after being unemployed for most of the last 15 years.

WTAQ