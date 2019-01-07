Evers’ inaugural message: civility and common ground

Democrat Tony Evers hopes to convey a message, as he’s sworn in as the 46th governor of Wisconsin. “My message is about something that is kind of old fashioned Wisconsin,” Evers said. “That’s getting along and having civility in public discourse, and finding common ground.”

That’s going to mean working with Republican leaders in the legislature, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald.

“Obviously, they haven’t agreed with me a lot, by there’s no personal animosity,” Evers said. “I’ve met with them as DPI superintendent, and I’ve met with them as governor-elect, and I will continue to meet them and try to reach common ground. They’re Wisconsinites, they get it.”

Inaugural ceremonies for Evers, Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barns, Attorney General Josh Kaul and other constitutional officers begins at 11:00 a.m. in the state Capitol.