Milwaukee, Green Bay earn Horizon League victories

UW-Milwaukee 83, Cleveland State 76

The Panthers turned a 10-point halftime deficit into a 83-76 win over the Cleveland State Vikings in Horizon League action Thursday night.

The Panthers shot 60-percent from the field, 54.5-percent from beyond the arc and hit 19 of 25 free throws while forcing six of their season-high 20 turnovers to spark a 22-4 run to lead Milwaukee to victory.

Darius Roy scored 24 points to lead four players in double figures for the Panthers (6-9, 1-1 HL).

UW-Green Bay 99, Youngstown State 93 (OT)

Green Bay converted its final 12 free throws of the game and used a 10-0 run in overtime to take down Youngstown State 99-93 at the Resch Center. The Phoenix (8-7, 2-0 HL) improved to 3-0 at home this season, while the Penguins have now lost seven straight.

JayQuan McCloud led Green Bay with 24 points, going 9-of-14 from the field. Kameron Hankerson added a season-high 19 points off the bench, shooting 7-for-11 from the field and 4-for-7 from beyond the arc.